ONPA Board of Directors
Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association - Officers and Directors
Oregon Newspapers Foundation - Officers and Directors
Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association
The following people represent Oregon newspapers and serve as officers and directors on the ONPA board.
- Christine Moore
President
The Times, Tigard/
Sherwood Gazette
- Mike McInally
President-Elect
Gazette-Times
Corvallis
- Marissa Williams
Treasurer
Blue Mountain Eagle
John Day
- Therese Bottomly
Immediate Past President
The Oregonian
Portland
- Scott Olson
Director
The Creswelll Chronicle
- Julianne H. Newton
Director
Ph.D, University of Oregon
Eugene
- John Dillon
Director
The Argus Observer
Ontario
- Scott Swanson
Director
The New Era
Sweet Home
- Lyndon Zaitz
Director
Keizertimes
- Joe Petshow
Director
Hood River News
Hood River
- Nikki DeBuse
Director
News Times, Forest Grove/
Hillsboro Tribune
Oregon Newspapers Foundation
Board of Directors
The following people represent Oregon newspapers and serve as officers and directors on the ONF board.
- Therese Bottomly
President
The Oregonian
Portland
- Dave Baker
Treasurer
The Register-Guard
Eugene
- Christine Moore
Director
The Times, Tigard/
Sherwood Gazette
- Julianne H. Newton
Director
Ph.D, University of Oregon
Eugene
- James R. Walker
Director
News-Register
McMinnville