Our Staff
The Association office staff conducts all of the business, meetings, and non-profit operations of the three entities. They are employed in the offices of the Association, located in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Call our staff at 503-624-6397!
- Laurie Hieb
Executive Director
Send Email
503-624-6397 ext 25
- Edward Wistos
Finance Manager
Send Email
503-624-6397 ext 30
- Lisa Lawrence
Multimedia Strategist
Send Email
503-624-6397 ext 20
- Linda Hutcheson
Print and Digital Sales
Send Email
503-624-6397 ext 22
- Laurie Sterkowicz
Accounting Assistant
Send Email
503-624-6397 ext 35
- Samantha Allison
- Tearsheet Coordinator
- Send Email
- 503-624-6397 ext 29