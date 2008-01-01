Digital Ad Placement

Our Staff

The Association office staff conducts all of the business, meetings, and non-profit operations of the three entities. They are employed in the offices of the Association, located in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Call our staff at 503-624-6397!

  • Laurie Hieb
    Executive Director
     Send Email
     503-624-6397 ext 25
  • Edward Wistos
    Finance Manager  
    Send Email
    503-624-6397 ext 30
  • Lisa Lawrence
    Multimedia Strategist
    Send Email
     503-624-6397 ext 20
  • Linda Hutcheson
    Print and Digital Sales
    Send Email
     503-624-6397 ext 22
  • Laurie Sterkowicz
    Accounting Assistant
    Send Email
     503-624-6397 ext 35
  • Samantha Allison
  • Tearsheet Coordinator
  • Send Email
  •  503-624-6397 ext 29
