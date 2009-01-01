Upcoming Foundation events

The events below are funded by Oregon Newspapers Foundation (ONF), the tax-exempt educational arm of ONPA that was founded in 1978 to increase the association's scope of involvement with journalism education and research.

Learn more about ONF and how you can donate >

Oregon Digital Newspaper Program

In May 2011, the Oregon Digital Newspaper Program at the University of Oregon (UO) made available to the general public a "beta site" that showcases the program's work to date. The ongoing mission of this program is to digitize historical Oregon newspapers and make them available in a searchable online archive. Oregon Newspapers Foundation is currently one of the many supporters of this mission.

In 1953, the UO's Knight Library started the Oregon Newspaper Program, in association with Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, to microfilm all of Oregon's newspapers for preservation. The current digitization project began in early 2009 under a Library Services & Technology block grant of $79,883 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Oregon State Library in Salem.

In mid-2009, UO received a $364,042 grant for this project from the National Endowment for the Humanities and Library of Congress, and matching grants totaling $145,000 from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office and Oregon Heritage Commission through the Oregon Cultural Trust.

The beta site, which provides access to more than 130,000 digitized pages, is online at oregonnews.uoregon.edu.

Information about the project can be found at libweb.uoregon.edu/diglib/odnp. The project also maintains a "fun facts and announcements" blog at odnp.wordpress.com.

Symposium, Seminars and Workshops

The Foundation provides a day-long Symposium for newspaper staff each spring. The Symposium offers attendees a choice of training sessions relevant to each department of a newspaper. At various times, attendees can choose from among advertising, news/editorial, circulation, technology, and production sessions. The Foundation also sponsors several professional development seminars and workshops throughout the year. The programs are held at different locations around the state. The cost of the programs is kept reasonable to encourage attendance. The seminars and workshops focus on various news/editorial, advertising, circulation, production, government affairs, technology, and management issues.

Collegiate Day

Each spring, the Foundation hosts Collegiate Day. This conference offers journalism training for college students and advisers involved in the production of college newspapers in Oregon. ONPA's Collegiate Newspaper Contest awards are presented at Collegiate Day. Click here for registration, agenda & parking packet.

Ad Con

The Oregon Newspapers Foundation hosts Ad Con, a conference specifically designed for advertising management, in September each year. The conference features sessions geared toward advertising management issues, round table discussions and unveiling the winners of the Best Ad Ideas Contest and other special advertiser awards.

Learn more about ONF and how you can donate >