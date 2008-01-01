Oregon Newspapers Foundation (ONF)

Oregon Newspapers Foundation (ONF) was incorporated in 1978 as a tax-exempt organization to increase the scope of involvement with journalism education and research. It assists with the development of journalism and advertising education programs, provides financial aid to students, and sponsors or funds continuing education programs for Oregon journalists and journalism educators.

Make a Donation:

If you'd like to make a donation to the foundation, you may do so by mailing it to ONF, 4000 Kruse Way Place, Building 2, Suite 160, Lake Oswego, OR 97035. Upon receipt of your donation, you will receive a letter of acknowledgment and gratitude from the Executive Director of ONF.

The Oregon Newspapers Foundation also underwrites and operates the following; the Better Newspaper Contest, Best Ad Ideas Contest, Collegiate Newspaper Contest, Fall Advertising Conference, Spring Sales Symposium, seminars and workshops. This is a huge undertaking and one that does not come without a cost. In the past donations to the foundation by the public and by Oregon Newspaper Publisher's Association have helped alleviate some of this cost. It must be pointed out that by the foundation underwriting these programs we are able to keep the cost to a minimum for us all to participate.

