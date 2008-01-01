General Member Directory
Daily = D Multi-Weekly = M Weekly = W
A -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Albany, Albany Democrat-Herald
Ashland, Ashland Daily Tidings
Astoria, The Daily Astorian
B -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Baker City, Baker City Herald
Bandon, Bandon Western World
Beaverton, Beaverton Valley Times
Bend, The Bulletin
Brookings, Curry Coastal Pilot
Brownsville, The Times
Burns, Burns Times-Herald
C -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Canby, Canby Herald
Cave Junction, Illinois Valley News
Clatskanie, The Clatskanie Chief
Condon, The Times-Journal
Coos Bay, The World
Coquille, The Sentinel
Corvallis, Corvallis Gazette-Times
Cottage Grove, Cottage Grove Sentinel
Creswell, The Creswell Chronicle
D -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
E -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Enterprise, Wallowa County Chieftain
Estacada, Estacada News
Eugene, The Register-Guard
F -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
G -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gold Beach, Curry County Reporter
Grants Pass, Grants Pass Daily Courier
Gresham, The Outlook
H -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Halfway, Hells Canyon Journal
Heppner, Heppner Gazette-Times
Hermiston, The Hermiston Herald
Hood River, Hood River News
J -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
K -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
L -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
La Grande, The Observer
Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego Review
Lakeview, Lake County Examiner
Lebanon, Lebanon Express
Lincoln City, The News Guard
M -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madras, The Madras Pioneer
McMinnville, News-Register
Medford, Mail Tribune
Milton-Freewater, Valley Herald
Molalla, Molalla Pioneer
Myrtle Creek, The Douglas County Mail
Myrtle Point, Myrtle Point Herald
N -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
O -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
P -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pendleton, East Oregonian
Pendleton, Pendleton Record
Portland, The Oregonian
Portland, Daily Journal of Commerce
Prineville, Central Oregonian
R -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Redmond, The Redmond Spokesman
Reedsport, The Umpqua Post
Rogue River, Rogue River Press
Roseburg, The News-Review
S -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Salem, Statesman Journal
Sandy, The Sandy Post
Scappoose, The South County Spotlight
Silverton, Appeal Tribune
Springfield, Springfield Times
St. Helens, The Chronicle
Stayton, The Stayton Mail
Sweet Home, The New Era
T -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Dalles, The Dalles Chronicle
Tigard, The Times
Tillamook, Headlight-Herald
V -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
W -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Warrenton, The Columbia Press
West Linn, West Linn Tidings
Wilsonville, Wilsonville Spokesman
Woodburn, Woodburn Independent