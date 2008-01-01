OCAN Statewide Classifieds Downloads
Statewide Classifieds are distributed to member newspapers based on each paper's location in the state. You can access your classifieds package by region:
Daily newspapers are indicated with an asterisk (*).
The following newspapers are in Region 1.
|Circulation
|Newspaper
|1,468
|Appeal Tribune, Silverton
|3,294
|Beaverton Valley Times
|4,732
|Canby Herald
|2,650
|The Chronicle, St. Helens
|753
|The Columbia Press, Warrenton
|5,683
|The Daily Astorian*
|1,149
|Daily Journal of Commerce*, Portland
|1,721
|Estacada News
|5,190
|Headlight-Herald, Tillamook
|1,637
|Keizertimes
|5,763
|Lake Oswego Review
|3,106
|Molalla Pioneer
|4,788
|The Newberg Graphic
|5,821
|News-Register, McMinnville
|2,981
|News-Times, Forest Grove
|6,204
|The Outlook, Gresham
|4,220
|Polk County Itemizer-Observer, Dallas
|2,722
|The Sandy Post
|3,925
|The South County Spotlight, Scappoose
|27,859 Mon-Fri
28,928 Sat
|Statesman Journal*, Salem
|1,039
|The Stayton Mail
|3,294
|The Times, Tigard
|2,788
|West Linn Tidings
|2,480
|Wilsonville Spokesman
|3,125
|Woodburn Independent
Total Region 1 circulation: 109,546
The following newspapers are in Region 2.
|Circulation
|Newspaper
|10,711
|Albany Democrat-Herald*
|1,397
|Ashland Daily Tidings*
|1,379
|Bandon Western World
|8,024
|Corvallis Gazette-Times*
|2,817
|Cottage Grove Sentinel
|998
|The Creswell Chronicle
|5,502
|Curry Coastal Pilot, Brookings
|2,180
|Curry County Reporter, Gold Beach
|383
|Dead Mountain Echo, Oakridge
|1,046
|The Douglas County Mail, Myrtle Creek
|721
|Douglas County News, Sutherlin
|10,543
|Grants Pass Daily Courier*
|2,254
|Illinois Valley News, Cave Junction
|1,684
|Lebanon Express
|17,075
|Mail Tribune*, Medford
|1,780
|Myrtle Point Herald
|1,590
|The New Era, Sweet Home
|2,695
|The News Guard, Lincoln City
|22,435
|The News-Review*, Roseburg
|6,300
|News-Times, Newport
|41,280
|The Register-Guard*, Eugene
|1,419
|Rogue River Press
|1,691
|The Sentinel, Coquille
|4,945
|Siuslaw News, Florence
|1,592
|Springfield Times
|693
|The Times, Brownsville
|754
|The Umpqua Post, Reedsport
|6,887
|The World*, Coos Bay
Total Region 2 circulation: 160,775
The following newspapers are in Region 3.
|Circulation
|Newspaper
|5,069
|Argus Observer*, Ontario
|2,213
|Baker City Herald
|2,245
|Blue Mountain Eagle, John Day
|21,406
|The Bulletin*, Bend
|2,962
|Burns Times-Herald
|2,600
|Central Oregonian, Prineville
|3,465
|The Dalles Chronicle*
|6,229
|East Oregonian*, Pendleton
|1,440
|Heppner Gazette-Times
|11,889
|Herald and News*, Klamath Falls
|1,821
|The Hermiston Herald
|4,198
|Hood River News
|2,086
|Lake County Examiner, Lakeview
|3,338
|The Madras Pioneer
|1,222
|Malheur Enterprise, Vale
|4,255
|The Observer, La Grande
|870
|Pendleton Record
|1,860
|The Record-Courier, Baker City
|1,613
|The Redmond Spokesman
|1,285
|The Times-Journal, Condon
|677
|Valley Herald, Milton-Freewater
|2,410
|Wallowa County Chieftain, Enterprise
Total Region 3 circulation: 85,153