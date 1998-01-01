Newspaper Hall of Fame Award
The Oregon Newspaper Hall of Fame Award is presented only on special occasions to provide appropriate recognition of Oregon newspaper people who have made (1) an outstanding contribution to Oregon newspaper journalism or (2) an extraordinary contribution to their community and region or state through newspaper journalism.
Past Winners
1979 Claude “C.E.” Ingalls, Corvallis Gazette-Times
Charles “Sam” Jackson, The Oregon Journal, Portland
Frank Jenkins, Herald and News, Klamath Falls
Henry L. Pittock, The Oregonian, Portland
Harvey W. Scott, The Oregonian, Portland
Gov. Elmo Smith, Albany Democrat-Herald
Gov. Charles Sprague, Salem Oregon Statesman
Amos “Boss” Voorhies, Grants Pass Daily Courier
1980 George Putnam, Medford Mail Tribune
Palmer Hoyt, The Oregonian, Portland
Robert W. Sawyer, Bend Bulletin
Robert W. Ruhl, Medford Mail Tribune
Eric W. Allen, School of Journalism, University of Oregon
1981 Edwin Burton Aldrich, The East Oregonian, Pendleton
Charles Stanton, Roseburg News-Review
DeWitt Clinton Ireland, The Oregonian, Portland
Emma McKinney, Hillsboro Argus
Verne McKinney, Hillsboro Argus
1983 Wendell Webb, Oregon Statesman, Salem
Hugh McGilvra, Times Publications
Donald J. Sterling, The Oregon Journal, Portland
L.H. Gregory, The Oregonian, Portland
1984 D. “Deb” Addison, Roseburg News-Review
Carl Webb, former ONPA Executive Director, University of Oregon
Robert C. Ingalls, Corvallis Gazette-Times
Louis D. Felsheim, Bandon Western World
1985 Paul W. Harvey, Jr., AP Capitol Correspondent
Ruth E. King, Herald and News, Klamath Falls
Eric W. Allen, Jr., Medford Mail Tribune
Alton F. Baker, Sr., Eugene Register-Guard
1987 Robert C. Notson, The Oregonian, Portland
Michael Frey, The Oregonian, Portland
1989 Wes Sullivan, Oregon Statesman, Salem
Arthur L. Lowe, Corvallis Gazette-Times
1990 Harrison P. “Red” Hornish, The Springfield News
J.W. “Bud” Forrester, East Oregonian, Pendleton
Joseph F. Caraher, Herald and News, Klamath Falls
1991 Guy Leslie Shaw, Lake County Examiner
Jerry Latham, Mail Tribune, Medford
1992 William M. Tugman, The Register-Guard, Eugene
1993 Gwen T. Coffin, Wallawa County Chieftain, Enterprise
1994 Giles French, Sherman County Journal, Moro
Stephen Ryder, Mail Tribune, Medford
1998 William A. Hilliard, The Oregonian, Portland
2001 Phil Bladine, News-Register, McMinnville
2002 Walter McKinney, Hillsboro Argus
Richard Nafsinger, Hood River News
2003 Edwin “Ted” Baker, The Register-Guard, Eugene
2004 John Buchner, Albany Democrat-Herald
2005 Robert Moody, The Observer, La Grande
2006 Robert Chandler, The Bulletin, Bend
2008 Robert Van Leer, Curry County Reporter, Gold Beach
2009 Phillip Neiswanger, The News-Review, Roseburg
2010 No selection this year
2011 Fred Stickel, The Oregonian, Portland
2012 Denny Smith, Eagle Newspapers
2013 Mary Brown, Redmond Spokesman
Fran McLean, Argus Observer, Ontario
2014 No selection this year
2015 No selection this year