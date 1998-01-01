Digital Ad Placement

 Ad Uploads  Ad Downloads  Statewide Classifieds  2×2 Ad Network

Newspaper Hall of Fame Award

The Oregon Newspaper Hall of Fame Award is presented only on special occasions to provide appropriate recognition of Oregon newspaper people who have made (1) an outstanding contribution to Oregon newspaper journalism or (2) an extraordinary contribution to their community and region or state through newspaper journalism.


Past Winners

1979    Claude “C.E.” Ingalls, Corvallis Gazette-Times
            Charles “Sam” Jackson, The Oregon Journal, Portland
            Frank Jenkins, Herald and News, Klamath Falls
            Henry L. Pittock, The Oregonian, Portland
            Harvey W. Scott, The Oregonian, Portland
            Gov. Elmo Smith, Albany Democrat-Herald
            Gov. Charles Sprague, Salem Oregon Statesman
            Amos “Boss” Voorhies, Grants Pass Daily Courier

1980    George Putnam, Medford Mail Tribune
             Palmer Hoyt, The Oregonian, Portland
             Robert W. Sawyer, Bend Bulletin
             Robert W. Ruhl, Medford Mail Tribune
             Eric W. Allen, School of Journalism, University of Oregon

1981    Edwin Burton Aldrich, The East Oregonian, Pendleton
             Charles Stanton, Roseburg News-Review
             DeWitt Clinton Ireland, The Oregonian, Portland
             Emma McKinney, Hillsboro Argus
             Verne McKinney, Hillsboro Argus

1983     Wendell Webb, Oregon Statesman, Salem
              Hugh McGilvra, Times Publications
              Donald J. Sterling, The Oregon Journal, Portland
              L.H. Gregory, The Oregonian, Portland

1984     D. “Deb” Addison, Roseburg News-Review
              Carl Webb, former ONPA Executive Director, University of Oregon
              Robert C. Ingalls, Corvallis Gazette-Times
              Louis D. Felsheim, Bandon Western World

1985     Paul W. Harvey, Jr., AP Capitol Correspondent
              Ruth E. King, Herald and News, Klamath Falls
              Eric W. Allen, Jr., Medford Mail Tribune
              Alton F. Baker, Sr., Eugene Register-Guard

1987     Robert C. Notson, The Oregonian, Portland
              Michael Frey, The Oregonian, Portland

1989     Wes Sullivan, Oregon Statesman, Salem
              Arthur L. Lowe, Corvallis Gazette-Times

1990     Harrison P. “Red” Hornish, The Springfield News
              J.W. “Bud” Forrester, East Oregonian, Pendleton
              Joseph F. Caraher, Herald and News, Klamath Falls

1991     Guy Leslie Shaw, Lake County Examiner
              Jerry Latham, Mail Tribune, Medford

1992     William M. Tugman, The Register-Guard, Eugene

1993     Gwen T. Coffin, Wallawa County Chieftain, Enterprise

1994     Giles French, Sherman County Journal, Moro
              Stephen Ryder, Mail Tribune, Medford

1998     William A. Hilliard, The Oregonian, Portland

2001     Phil Bladine, News-Register, McMinnville

2002     Walter McKinney, Hillsboro Argus
              Richard Nafsinger, Hood River News

2003     Edwin “Ted” Baker, The Register-Guard, Eugene

2004     John Buchner, Albany Democrat-Herald

2005     Robert Moody, The Observer, La Grande

2006     Robert Chandler, The Bulletin, Bend

2008     Robert Van Leer, Curry County Reporter, Gold Beach

2009     Phillip Neiswanger, The News-Review, Roseburg

2010     No selection this year

2011     Fred Stickel, The Oregonian, Portland

2012     Denny Smith, Eagle Newspapers

2013     Mary Brown, Redmond Spokesman
              Fran McLean, Argus Observer, Ontario

2014     No selection this year

2015     No selection this year

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS