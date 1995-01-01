Amos E. Voohries Award

The Amos E. Voorhies Award is presented in memory of Amos Voorhies, publisher and co-publisher of the Grants Pass Courier from 1897 to 1960. The award is presented at the annual ONPA Conference.



ONPA members are invited to nominate individuals or newspapers for consideration of this honor, based on:

Outstanding journalistic achievement in the public interest or in the interest of the welfare and honor of the journalistic profession.



Single journalistic exploits as defined above, or, for long, useful and honorable careers in the field of journalism.



An individual who has made a significant contribution to Oregon journalism through education at all levels, including Newspaper in Education.



At the discretion of the awarding body, presented either to newspapers or to individuals actively engaged in, or retired from newspapering, or on a posthumous basis.



No custom requires that the award be given every year, but rather it is reserved for occasions worthy of high honor which may not occur annually.



Past Winners

Retrospective Awards 1846-1938:

Harvey W. Scott, Portland Oregonian

C.S. Jackson, Portland Oregon Journal

Asahel Bush, Salem Statesman

Current Awards:

1938 Amos E. Voorhies, Grants Pass Daily Courier

1940 Eric W. Allen, University of Oregon, Eugene

1943 Charles A. Sprague, Statesman Journal, Salem

1944 William M. Tugman, The Register Guard, Eugene

1946 Merle R. Chessman, Astorian Budget

1947 Robert W. Sawyer, The Bulletin, Bend

1948 George Turnbull, University of Oregon

1949 W. Verne McKinney, Hillsboro Argus

1951 George Putnam, Salem Capital Journal

1954 Charles V. Stanton, News-Review, Roseburg

1955 Alton F. Baker, The Register Guard, Eugene

1956 Phil F. Brogan, The Bulletin, Bend

1957 Emma C. McKinney, Hillsboro Argus

1958 Frank Jenkins, Herald and News, Klamath Falls

1959 Robert Ruhl, Mail Tribune, Medford

1962 L.H. Gregory, The Oregonian, Portland

1965 Giles French, Sherman County Journal

1968 Michael J. Frey, The Oregonian, Portland

1972 Hugh McGilvra, News-Times, Forest Grove

1974 Robert C. Notson, The Oregonian, Portland

1974 Wendell Webb, Oregon Statesman, Salem

1976 Philip N. Bladine, News-Register, McMinnville

1978 Gerald T. Latham, Mail Tribune, Medford

1979 A.D. "Deb" Addison, News-Review, Roseburg

1980 Joe F. Caraher, Herald and News, Klamath Falls

1981 J.W. Forrester, The Daily Astorian

1982 Robert C. Ingalls, Corvallis Gazette-Times

1983 J. Richard Nokes, The Oregonian, Portland

1985 Eric W. Allen, Jr., Mail Tribune, Medford

1986 Richard A. Nafsinger, Hood River News

1986 Walter V. McKinney, Hillsboro Argus

1987 Wes Sullivan, Statesman Journal, Salem

1988 Wanda McAlister, News-Register, McMinnville

1989 Fred Stickel, The Oregonian, Portland

1990 Robert W. Chandler, The Bulletin, Bend

1991 William Hilliard, The Oregonian, Portland

1992 Bob Van Leer, Curry County Reporter, Gold Beach

1994 Alton (Bunky) Baker Jr., The Register-Guard, Eugene

1995 Pati O'Connor, Herald and News, Klamath Falls (posthumously)

1996 John McMillan, Statesman Journal, Salem

2002 Philip D. Neiswanger, News-Review, Roseburg

2005 Fred C. Zwahlen, Oregon State University

2008 Jeb Bladine, News-Register, McMinnville

2009 Bob Caldwell, The Oregonian, Portland

2010-2015 Not Presented