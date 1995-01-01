Amos E. Voohries Award
The Amos E. Voorhies Award is presented in memory of Amos Voorhies, publisher and co-publisher of the Grants Pass Courier from 1897 to 1960. The award is presented at the annual ONPA Conference.
ONPA members are invited to nominate individuals or newspapers for consideration of this honor, based on:
- Outstanding journalistic achievement in the public interest or in the interest of the welfare and honor of the journalistic profession.
- Single journalistic exploits as defined above, or, for long, useful and honorable careers in the field of journalism.
- An individual who has made a significant contribution to Oregon journalism through education at all levels, including Newspaper in Education.
- At the discretion of the awarding body, presented either to newspapers or to individuals actively engaged in, or retired from newspapering, or on a posthumous basis.
- No custom requires that the award be given every year, but rather it is reserved for occasions worthy of high honor which may not occur annually.
Past Winners
Retrospective Awards 1846-1938:
Harvey W. Scott, Portland Oregonian
C.S. Jackson, Portland Oregon Journal
Asahel Bush, Salem Statesman
Current Awards:
1938 Amos E. Voorhies, Grants Pass Daily Courier
1940 Eric W. Allen, University of Oregon, Eugene
1943 Charles A. Sprague, Statesman Journal, Salem
1944 William M. Tugman, The Register Guard, Eugene
1946 Merle R. Chessman, Astorian Budget
1947 Robert W. Sawyer, The Bulletin, Bend
1948 George Turnbull, University of Oregon
1949 W. Verne McKinney, Hillsboro Argus
1951 George Putnam, Salem Capital Journal
1954 Charles V. Stanton, News-Review, Roseburg
1955 Alton F. Baker, The Register Guard, Eugene
1956 Phil F. Brogan, The Bulletin, Bend
1957 Emma C. McKinney, Hillsboro Argus
1958 Frank Jenkins, Herald and News, Klamath Falls
1959 Robert Ruhl, Mail Tribune, Medford
1962 L.H. Gregory, The Oregonian, Portland
1965 Giles French, Sherman County Journal
1968 Michael J. Frey, The Oregonian, Portland
1972 Hugh McGilvra, News-Times, Forest Grove
1974 Robert C. Notson, The Oregonian, Portland
1974 Wendell Webb, Oregon Statesman, Salem
1976 Philip N. Bladine, News-Register, McMinnville
1978 Gerald T. Latham, Mail Tribune, Medford
1979 A.D. "Deb" Addison, News-Review, Roseburg
1980 Joe F. Caraher, Herald and News, Klamath Falls
1981 J.W. Forrester, The Daily Astorian
1982 Robert C. Ingalls, Corvallis Gazette-Times
1983 J. Richard Nokes, The Oregonian, Portland
1985 Eric W. Allen, Jr., Mail Tribune, Medford
1986 Richard A. Nafsinger, Hood River News
1986 Walter V. McKinney, Hillsboro Argus
1987 Wes Sullivan, Statesman Journal, Salem
1988 Wanda McAlister, News-Register, McMinnville
1989 Fred Stickel, The Oregonian, Portland
1990 Robert W. Chandler, The Bulletin, Bend
1991 William Hilliard, The Oregonian, Portland
1992 Bob Van Leer, Curry County Reporter, Gold Beach
1994 Alton (Bunky) Baker Jr., The Register-Guard, Eugene
1995 Pati O'Connor, Herald and News, Klamath Falls (posthumously)
1996 John McMillan, Statesman Journal, Salem
2002 Philip D. Neiswanger, News-Review, Roseburg
2005 Fred C. Zwahlen, Oregon State University
2008 Jeb Bladine, News-Register, McMinnville
2009 Bob Caldwell, The Oregonian, Portland
2010-2015 Not Presented